Young Nudy is back and prepping for the release of his highly anticipated mixtape EA Monster.

After weeks of teasing the "8/8/22" release date of his upcoming project, the East Atlanta native took to Instagram on Wednesday to bless fans with the full tracklist to his upcoming mixtape. Nudy shared the dark, slimy cover art, confirming the August 8th release date with his 930 K followers. "#EAmonster #Mixtape You Ready," he captioned the post.

Via HNHH



EA Monster will be the ATL rapper's first project following the release of 2021's Rich Shooter. Prior to that, Nudy released Dr. Ev4l, which featured guest appearances from his cousin 21 Savage, as well as Lil Uzi Vert and G Herbo. This time around, Nudy kept the album guests to a minimum, with Baby Drill being the only artist featured on the upcoming mixtape. Drill appears alongside Nudy on track 10, "Dunstane".

Although EA Monster is not as feature heavy as Nudy's previous projects, fans are excited about the production from his longtime collaborators' Coupe and Pi'erre Bourne, aka Pierre.

Check out the full tracklist below:

Nun to Do Kit Kat Impala Fresh as Fuck Lunch Meat My Gang No Chaser Ready Sick of Slime Duntsane (feat. Baby Drill) X



