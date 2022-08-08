Young Nudy Returns With 11-Track “EA Monster” Album Featuring BabyDrill

It may not be New Music Friday, but that didn’t stop Young Nudy from delivering 11 tracks for his fans on EA Monster earlier today (August 8). The new project includes just one feature from BabyDrill on the previously released “Duntsane,” as well as production from Pi’erre Bourne, Mojo Krazy, Coupe, Rio Leyva, Nash, and Whatitdoflip.

EA Monster arrived via PDE Records/RCA Records, and follows an already huge year for the “KitKit” rapper, who has already shared two LPs – DR. EV4L and RICH SHOOTER – as well as visuals for “Child’s Play” with 21 Savage and ”Green Bean.”

The former music video was an homage to the horror film genre, finding the Saint Laurent Don and Nudy in a foggy junkyard, complete with Halloween masks and a baby doll shredder, and the latter was also followed by a visual for “2Face” with G Herbo.

On top of that, Quantavious Tavario Thomas sold out his North American DR. EV4L vs. RICH SHOOTER Tour this past year, taking over venues in New York, Atlanta, and Boston, just to name a few.

Stream EA Monster on Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates

EA Monster Tracklist:

1. Nun To Do

2. KitKat

3. Impala

4. Fresh As F*ck

5. Lunch Meat

6. My Gang

7. No Chaser

8. Ready

9. Sick of Slime

10. Duntsane (feat. BabyDrill)

11. Project X