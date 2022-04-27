Young Nudy Links Up With BabyDrill For Dope New Single "Duntsane"

Young Nudy is a beloved artist in the hip-hop world and with each release, fans are excited to see how he will continue pushing forward his unique style. After dropping "Child's Play" with 21 Savage, Nudy is right back to it as today, he dropped a track with up-and-coming artist BabyDrill called "Duntsane."

In this track, we get some hypnotic production thanks to the synth patterns and steady 808s. From there, Nudy and BabyDrill showcase great chemistry as they go back and forth throughout the song. The lyrics are violent at times although they certainly make their presence felt with some great bars and better flows. Overall, it's a great effort from these two.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, who the fuck paid them to shoot at Slime?

Yeah, they tried to get me but they missed (Yeah, they tried)

Send my shooter, man, my shooter different (Hahaha)

Spend more money, pussy, get up with me