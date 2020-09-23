Young Nudy Joins JAAH SLT On "Right Now"

The genre of trap has evolved in many ways and JAAH SLT is delivering her own version. Merging different worlds together has helped him create his own unique take ont he genre. As he prepares for the release of a brand new project titled, 9-25-20, he unleashed a brand new record off of it titled, "Right Now." It's a light, breezy bop that has JAAH SLT and Young Nudy combatting off all of the haters.

JAAH SLT's new project is 10 songs in length and includes appearances from other members of SLT crew such as Sleep Walkin SLT, Nsikan SLT, and Loweye SLT. Check the tracklist and song below.

1. Intro

2. Grimey (feat Sleep Walkin SLT)

3. Chevy

4. Can I Get That

5. What We Do

6. Hate (feat Nsikan SLT)

7. Lowkey

8. Fake Ass Love

9. Right Now (feat Young Nudy)

10. Said What I Said (feat Loweye SLT)

Quotable Lyrics

Hit my jugs from A to Z

Once I'm done she gon' fuck with me

Like, ooh, I like that

Beat it one time, won't wife that

New n***as said they don't like that

I'm like cool, go 'head, just say that