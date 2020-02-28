Young Nudy Highlights His Environment In "Understanding" Video

Young Nudy drops off the new video for "Understanding" off his brand new "Anyways" album.

Atlanta sensation Young Nudy just got done dropping off his brand new album Anyways, a project his fans are already projecting to be his best yet. Typically whimsical and endearing in true Nudy fashion, it's sometimes easy to forget that he's a product of his environment and battle-ready as a result. Especially when the beats are so delightfully out there. Therefore, visuals like this latest clip for "Understanding" play an important role in fleshing out Nudy's reality.

Directed by iNIGHTLYFE, Nudy's new music video takes it back to the trap, serving to weave together a loose narrative in the process. NIGHTLYFE's eye for composition captures the life of Nudy's neighborhood, the ramshackle architecture of homes long forgotten. Nudy is the perfect guide, at ease and comfortable in places where anything less might have real consequences.

The song itself is a strong choice to follow up "No Go," marking the introduction of Anyways and a reminder of the young rapper's rising confidence. While it might not be immediate as a track like "No Comprende," it's reflective enough to earn respect from the substance crowd and saucy enough for those seeking vibe and vibe alone. Check out those new Nudy visuals above, and be sure to check out our full album review for Anyways right here.