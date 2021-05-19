Young Nudy Floats On "Scott Evil"

There is a legitimate case to be made that Atlanta's Young Nudy is one of the game's most underrated artists, having been consistently dropping incredible projects while remaining unwaveringly true to himself. The pattern continues with his brand new album Dr. EV4L, a homage to one of comedy's great antagonists and home to several of Nudy's trademark bangers. One such track includes "Scott Evil," named after the Austin Powers character portrayed by Seth Green, who after much reluctance decides to carry on with the family business.

The track itself is classic Nudy, and the rapper proceeds to float over Mahd McLaren's whimsical and vaguely eerie instrumental. "And I got that gun, I'll hit you in your stomach," he warns, his casual threats juxtaposing nicely over the beat. "Your guts, you know it gon' pour out / I like the blood I leave in the street, yeah, I'm a blood, no industry ni*ga." Should you enjoy "Scott Evil," rest assured that there's plenty more where that came from on Dr. EV4L, available for your streaming pleasure right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And I got that gun, I'll hit you in your stomach

Your guts, you know it gon' pour out

I like the blood I leave in the street,

Yeah, I'm a blood, no industry ni*ga

I been this shit 'fore an industry

Don't get this shit twisted, I'm not none them ni**gas

