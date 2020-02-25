Young Nudy Floats On "Blue Cheese Salad"

As Young Nudy so eloquently proves on his new album Anyways, he's versatile. As he so proudly states on "Blue Cheese Salad," produced by frequent collaborator Coupe, he makes stoner music, gangster music, killer music, fu*k-your-ho music, and the more docile yet no less humiliating subgenre of take your ho music.

Sonically, Nudy's ear for beat selection is among the rap game's most unique. Despite being a genuinely intimidating figure, one who only makes threats he seems willing and able to enact, he spends much of his time navigating playful Game Boy Advance bangers. The juxtaposition makes for a strangely compelling pairing, made all the more appealing through Nudy's effortless and mischevious flow.

Where last year found him taking a major step forward with regards to overall artistic vision, this year finds facing new expectations. He's already secured collaborations with J. Cole, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, J.I.D., and other key figures in the pantheon of hip-hop stardom. Now, the table is set for Young Nudy to establish himself as one of Atlanta's most promising up-and-comers, one who abides by his own vision and doesn't make the mistake of questioning his instinct. Provided he doesn't want to kill you and/or "take your ho," it'll be smooth sailing from here on out.

Quotable Lyrics

Runnin the streets, I would lie to my mama

They was tellin her that I was bustin guns

I was tellin mama, "Uh-uh, uh-uh"

Keep this shit one hundred, yeah

I was raised by mama, yeah

Jumped in the streets, I was younger yeah

Thirteen, carryin' that thunder, yeah

Mama had kicked me out the house

Cause she found me with a chopper and I was like uh-uh