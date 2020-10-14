mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Nudy Drops New Banger "Never"

Mitch Findlay
October 14, 2020 12:49
A month after previewing "Never," Young Nudy has officially come through to release the badass banger in full.


At the beginning of September, Atlanta rapper Young Nudy previewed a new banger in his car, subsequently sparking a wave of hype for the Coupe-produced "Never." Now, the time has come for the track to see a proper release, with Nudy officially bringing the dark gangsta rap track to the masses. While it's unclear as to whether he's gearing up to deliver a follow-up to his Anyways album, it's clear that Nudy is looking to close out the year with a vengeance. In that sense, "Never" is a welcome addition to the catalog.

Employing both a methodical flow and a more dexterous one, Nudy's versatility is on full display throughout the lengthy single. Once again, the juxtaposition between his affable nature and his more threatening demeanor is fascinating to behold. "Ni*ga sending shots at me, damn, you on the internet / Ni*ga want some smoke with me, you know where I'm at," he warns, kicking off his second verse. "I'm in the hood every day, I don't know where you at / I done rolled through your hood, too, ain't never seen you, jit." 

Check out "Never" now, and keep an eye out for the speculated arrival of Nudy Land 2 at some point in the imminent future. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ni*ga sending shots at me, damn, you on the internet 
Ni*ga want some smoke with me, ni*ga, you know where I'm at
I'm in the hood every day, I don't know where you at 
I done rolled through your hood, too, ain't never seen you, jit

