Young Nudy Collaborates With Producer, Girl Talk, On "No Problem"

Since being released from jail in February, Young Nudy has been incredibly prolific. The Atlanta rapper first announced his return with the mixtape, Faded In The Booth, and then followed it up shortly after with his collaborative project with Pi'erre Bourne, Sli'merre. Now added to his rapidly-growing list of collaborators is Pittsburgh-based producer, Girl Talk (Greg Gillis). While Girl Talk started out as an electronic producer, he has been showing his range of skill by teaming up with hip hop acts like T-Pain and Tory Lanez ("Getcha Roll On"), and Flatbush Zombies' Erick The Architect ("Trouble In Paradise").

Nudy & Girl Talk met up at Stankonia Studios in Atlanta and concocted the bass-heavy track, "No Problem". Nudy nonchalantly delivers lethal threats until he's hoarse in the throat. Girl Talk shared how pleased his was with their finished product: "I was really into the hook-free and linear structure of the whole song. Over the course of the track, Nudy's vocals mutate into an eerie, raspy tone. I ended up drastically editing the beat after the session, keeping the production minimal to highlight his evolving, unconventional cadence.”

Quotable Lyrics

Try Slimeball, that's a N-O

Put that money on your head, then kill your kinfolk

What that lick for?

What we hitting for?