mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Nudy Collaborates With Producer, Girl Talk, On "No Problem"

Noah Ciubotaru
August 15, 2019 11:52
510 Views
41
1
CoverCover

No Problem
Young Nudy
Produced by Girl Talk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Big year for Nudy.


Since being released from jail in February, Young Nudy has been incredibly prolific. The Atlanta rapper first announced his return with the mixtape, Faded In The Booth, and then followed it up shortly after with his collaborative project with Pi'erre Bourne, Sli'merre. Now added to his rapidly-growing list of collaborators is Pittsburgh-based producer, Girl Talk (Greg Gillis). While Girl Talk started out as an electronic producer, he has been showing his range of skill by teaming up with hip hop acts like T-Pain and Tory Lanez ("Getcha Roll On"), and Flatbush Zombies' Erick The Architect ("Trouble In Paradise"). 

Nudy & Girl Talk met up at Stankonia Studios in Atlanta and concocted the bass-heavy track, "No Problem". Nudy nonchalantly delivers lethal threats until he's hoarse in the throat. Girl Talk shared how pleased his was with their finished product: "I was really into the hook-free and linear structure of the whole song. Over the course of the track, Nudy's vocals mutate into an eerie, raspy tone. I ended up drastically editing the beat after the session, keeping the production minimal to highlight his evolving, unconventional cadence.” 

Quotable Lyrics

Try Slimeball, that's a N-O
Put that money on your head, then kill your kinfolk
What that lick for?
What we hitting for? 

Young Nudy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  1
  1
  510
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Nudy Girl Talk T-Pain Tory Lanez Flatbush Zombies Pi'erre Bourne Sli'merre atlanta
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Nudy Collaborates With Producer, Girl Talk, On "No Problem"
41
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject