Young Nudy may present himself as an imposing and downright merciless rapper in the booth, but that doesn't mean he isn't capable of generosity. Though he only recently dropped off his new album DR. EV4L, a standout album in Nudy's impressive catalog (read our review right here), Nudy is set to continue the onslaught with another project.

Today, he took to Twitter to confirm that the previously-teased Rich Shooter is on the way, sharing the animated album artwork on his page. Like its predecessor, the project once again captures a stylized side of Nudy's persona; rather than highlighting his horror-inspired penchant for macabre villainy, this one centers around his wealth and John-Wick-esque affinity for firearms. It's certainly another impressive cover for Nudy, who continues to expand the mythology surrounding his name.

Paras Griffin/Getty Image

Though we have yet to receive any concrete information about the Rich Shooter release date, Nudy previously teased that it was slated for a June drop. Seeing as we're nearing the halfway point of the month, it wouldn't be surprising for Nudy to move this one to July. On the other hand, Nudy has always moved on his own time, balking at the traditional Friday drop date. As such, Rich Shooter could arrive from out the blue, with the rapper's only clue being a cryptic "Almost Ready" tweet.

Check out the album cover for Rich Shooter below, and look for the album to arrive in the imminent future. Are you looking forward to a new Young Nudy project?