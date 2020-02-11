Not only is Young Nudy one of Atlanta's best up-and-coming rappers, but he's also one of the funniest. As jovial as he is effortless on wax, Nudy has endeared himself to scores of listeners with tapes like the sinister Nudy Land, the whimsical Sli'merre, and the inebriated Faded In The Booth. Now, he's gearing up to continue the pattern with his brand new solo album Anyways, taking to social media to cryptically reveal the imminent release date.

"224L2020 My release date," writes Nudy, referencing the 4L gang he claims alongside his cousin 21 Savage. Followed by a "ya'll ready," phrased as a statement rather than a question. While the announcement itself isn't entirely clear, it does appear as if Nudy is communicating a February 24th arrival date. A Monday, though Nudy has never been one for tradition.

Either way, it's coming and coming soon at that. Great news for those expecting big things from Nudy, one of the more consistent rappers for a minute now. Other than the actual release date, further details surrounding the project have yet to be revealed. Perhaps we'll see "No Go" pop up in an official capacity. Look for more answers to all Nudy centric mysteries in the coming weeks when Anyways arrives in full glory.