Young Nudy & Peewee Longway Get Slimey On "Know How I Rock"

Rather than waiting until New Music Friday, Young Nudy blessed his fans with a stacked 20-track project today. Titled Rich Shooter, Nudy's latest effort arrives less than three months after his lauded May album DR. EV4L and days before the start of his upcoming DR. EV4L vs Rich Shooter Tour in Houston, Texas.

Rich Shooter features guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Future, 2FeetBino, 21 Lil Harold, and several other artists, yet one of the album's most exciting new tracks actually features an Atlanta artist who remains the city's best-kept secret: Peewee Longway. The project's fifth track, titled "Know How I Rock," sees the frequent collaborators reuniting on wax once again for an impressive new track.

Together, Nudy and Peewee skate over Coupe's sinister production. Both Atlanta artists make it known that their street reputations should be taken seriously, with Nudy employing a more aggressive flow and Peewee evoking memories of Gucci Mane infamously murdering Jeezy's associate in 2005.

Check out Young Nudy's Peewee Longway-assisted "Know How I Rock" below, and listen to the rest of Rich Shooter here.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no face on the case call me Juwop

No more bodies we searching for new opps

Send your hitta, we murder like Guwop

Send a blick with a blick, make em move out



