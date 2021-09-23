Young Nudy & 21 Savage Link Up For Horror-Themed "Child's Play" Visuals

The "DR. EV4L" rapper is back with visuals for the 21 Savage assisted, "Child's Play"

After releasing videos for DR. EV4L's title track and "Soul Keeper" Young Nudy is back with visuals for "Child's Play," which features fellow ATL rapper and cousin, 21 Savage.

Video producer JMP gave the record, which already features references to Halloween's Michael Myers and Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees, the full horror movie treatment, turning the Nudy and Savage video into a 70s slasher flick.

Through faint moonlight and rolling fog, the Atlanta-based pair deliver lyrics perfect for the scenery and paint a perfect picture of exactly what they'll do if anyone crosses them. Stalking in front of old, rusted-out vehicles with a pitbull by his side, Nudy raps his verse and the record's hook before passing the mic to 21 Savage.

21, as only he could, delivers the hardest verse of the song, the whole time driving a vintage car on big rims while one of his shooters sprays from the back window.

The whole vibe, similar to the cover of Nudy's 2017 album Nudy Land, feels like a legitimate horror movie from beginning to end and gives the record an even more ominous feeling than it already had.

Check out the "Child's Play" video below and let us know what you think in the comments.