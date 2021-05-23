Young Noble, of 2Pac’s rap group The Outlawz, says that he is in the hospital recovering from a sudden, "serious heart attack."

"Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right," Noble wrote on Instagram. "I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I'm grateful for a second chance an I beg y'all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!"

Noble is perhaps best known for appearing on 2Pac's classic diss track, “Hit Em Up." He also was featured on the albums Me Against the World, All Eyez on Me, Gang Related [Soundtrack], and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.

The Outlawz were founded in 1995 following 2Pac's release from prison. 2Pac died one year later in the Fall of 1996.

Their final album, LastOnezLeft, was released in 2017.

[Via]