Young Money's Mellow Rackz Flexes On "What I Want"

Mellow Rackz may have became widely known due to her proximity to Kodak Black but she's proving that she's gunning for the top with each release. The rapper came through with her new single, "What I Want" on Friday, her first release under Lil Wayne's Young Money imprint. With Carl Paul handling the 808-heavy production, Mellow Rackz confidence shines through a list of demands as she asserts herself as that chick right now.

The latest single shows one side of the singer's abilities. For HNHH's Ladies First series celebrating International Women's Month, Mellow Rackz explained how she's "more than a singer" who is preparing to showcase her versatility.

"I have a lot of different personalities inside of me, like I do pop music, I rap, I can sing and I feel like it’s really different and I can’t wait ‘til I can show all these different sides of me. Almost have a rockstar side for sure. None of my music sounds the same, like I have a lot of different lanes – I don’t have a lane. That’s why I feel like I’m gonna be here for a long time," she said.

Check out her new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

300 on a Richie, got my money on

I want any each of every each of everything in here

I hit any beach in any season, Zaza in the lear

Give a f*ck how you feel, bust a Richard Millie

100 for the pendant on the chain, don't need no deal