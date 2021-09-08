In addition to the long-running GOAT debate, another title that the Hip-Hop community can't seem to ever agree upon is which female rapper deserves to be crowned the Queen of Rap. Over the last few decades, artists like Lil' Kim, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B have often been some of the most popular names mentioned in that debate, and recently, rising artists like Erica Banks have even entered their own names into the conversation.

According to Young Money's official Twitter account, however, the answer is simple: Nicki Minaj.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rather than comparing her lyrical prowess to other talented femcees, Young Money instead argues that Nicki automatically earns the title because the term "'Queen of Rap' didn't even exist until" she went on her game-changing run in the music industry.

"The title of “Queen of Rap” didn’t even exist until @NICKIMINAJ did the tingz that she did," the record label's official Twitter account wrote. "And the Queen ain’t done yet. Get on ya knees."

What do you think about Young Money's proclamation that Nicki Minaj is indeed the Queen of Rap? Are there any other female rappers who you think are more deserving of that title?