Young M.A Whips Around In A Yellow Lambo In "Foreign" Visuals

Young M.A takes her yellow lambo out for a spin in the official music video for "Foreign."

Young M.A dropped the visuals for her track, "Foreign," off her debut album, Herstory in the Making, this week. Ever since M.A came through with her first full body of work last year, she's been releasing visuals for various tracks off the album to keep the momentum going. The latest cut to get an accompanying music video is "Foreign," an admittedly forgettable joint but thematically easy to bring to life onscreen. In the visuals, M.A whips around in a yellow lambo, doing donuts and speeding away from the cops we're led to believe are on her tail. At certain points, she can even be seen all the way up in the clouds sitting atop a pile of luxury cars, like some kind of automative god.

With various shots of M.A lingering around an underpass, the video seems to imply that someone might eventually show up to challenge her to a drag race of sorts, but the rapper is left by her lonesome for the duration of the video. Ultimately, her lambo swerves off the overpass and crashes onto the road below, ending in an explosion foreshadowed at the top of the video that M.A manages to walk away from without a scratch. It's no doubt that the budget for this video was on the pricier side.