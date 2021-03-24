mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A Totes Guns In "Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)"

Alex Zidel
March 24, 2021 12:28
628 Views
32
4
Young M.A via YouTubeYoung M.A via YouTube
Young M.A via YouTube

Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)
Young M.A

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Young M.A puts in work in her new "Whoopty" freestyle.


Brooklyn rapper Young M.A is officially back with her latest freestyle over CJ's viral "Whoopty" beat. The drill instrumental has been around the block a few times, getting picked up by Pop Smoke, King Von, FBG Duck, and others before finding its way into CJ's hard drive. His version of the song blew up and rappers across the nation have been jumping on the beat to show off what they can do over it.

Young M.A is the latest to come through over "Whoopty", putting in some light work and holding her fans over until the release of her next mixtape. The freestyle sees her toting guns, menacing her opps, and bragging about the number of women she can bag. It comes alongside a music video directed by Marc Diamond.

Watch the video for "Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't claiming that b*tch
Heard she a thot, heard shawty play for a few teams
I'm young and I'm rich
Yes, I'm a thot, and yes I keep me a few tingz
Smoking the zaza
Got yak in the mata
I'm in Jamaica, speaking that Patois

Young M.A
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  4
  628
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young M.A new music new freestyle freestyle Whoopty brooklyn
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young M.A Totes Guns In "Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)"
32
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject