Young M.A Totes Guns In "Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)"

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A is officially back with her latest freestyle over CJ's viral "Whoopty" beat. The drill instrumental has been around the block a few times, getting picked up by Pop Smoke, King Von, FBG Duck, and others before finding its way into CJ's hard drive. His version of the song blew up and rappers across the nation have been jumping on the beat to show off what they can do over it.

Young M.A is the latest to come through over "Whoopty", putting in some light work and holding her fans over until the release of her next mixtape. The freestyle sees her toting guns, menacing her opps, and bragging about the number of women she can bag. It comes alongside a music video directed by Marc Diamond.

Watch the video for "Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't claiming that b*tch

Heard she a thot, heard shawty play for a few teams

I'm young and I'm rich

Yes, I'm a thot, and yes I keep me a few tingz

Smoking the zaza

Got yak in the mata

I'm in Jamaica, speaking that Patois