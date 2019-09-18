It's been two years since Young M.A. has dropped a project, but she made sure everyone would be waiting on their toes for her debut album by dropping singles and freestyles. Last August, a deadly five-minute freestyle from the Brooklyn MC on the L.A. Leakers radio show circled the Internet. Even when she's making songs that get us dancing - like her recent single, "BIG" - it's clear that bars are always a priority. Today, she stopped by Funk Flex's studio to knock us out with some more rhymes off the top. She raps on two beats in a comfortable conversational tone. With diamond grills slurring her speech, she spits:

"Tryna go head up with me, car collision

I can murder any of you rapper from start to finish

My drink devil, but I get high likes God's position

When life threw me a rod, n***, I started fishing

My palms started itching, got that drive like when you start the engine

I'm a GOAT, but I'm hardly mentioned"

Young M.A. is making up for her lengthy hiatus by dropping her 21-track album, Herstory in the Making, on September 26. Regarding the project, she said, “You’re gonna get the truth. You’re gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I’m gonna get personal. Real personal. That’s why this album is called Herstory In The Making, because it’s about all sides of me."

As she's starting to hit all the hip hop radio stations for her promo run, the topic of her sexuality has been coming up in conversation, as it often does. However, when visiting Hollywood Unlocked yesterday, she made clear that she's tired of being labelled as a "lesbian rapper." Young M.A. is just a rapper, and one of the best out at that.