Young M.A. Shoots Her Shot At Kehlani On "BIG"

Young M.A hardly misses whenever she drops a new single. Although it's been a few months since the release of her last single, "Stubborn Ass" that was accompanied by a new visual starring Bernice Burgos. Shortly after, she dropped off her "Thotiana" remix but it's been relatively quiet on the music from since then. Just in time for July, Young M.A. drops off another new banger to takeover the summer.

Young M.A. is back with some new heat with her latest track, "BIG." Young M.A's hottest record are typically the ones where she doesn't necessarily focus on song structure and simply goes off. "Ouu" was a prime example of that. With production from Mike Zombie, Young M.A flexes her lyrical prowess effortlessly over the span of three and a half minutes. She even channels Royce Da 5'9" at one point of the song and shoots her shot at Kehlani. "Man, I like them tatted bitches, hi Kehlani/ I woke up in that pussy, her new name Bugatti," she raps on the track.

Peep her latest effort below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just copped a pocket rocket

For all you n***as pocket watchin'

Why your Rollie tick-tick-tockin'?

I fuck her during tax season, perfect timing

I bagged your bitch in Fashion Nova, no designer