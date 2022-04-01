Young M.A. Returns With "Tip The Surgeon"

Young M.A kept things quiet in the first quarter of 2022, but she's beginning April with a bang, dropping off a hot new single called "Tip The Surgeon."

"One of the hardest rappers in the game," a YouTube user praised the 29-year-old following the arrival of her song. "Hands down, lyrically a fool with it." Others added, "Been waiting at work all day for this banger, Young M.A on top," and "She's still killing it in the game, she's my favourite female rapper.

After telling listeners what prompted her to "Tip The Surgeon," Young M.A continues to rap, "With a thank you note like thank you for your service (thank you) / Now when I f*ck her front to back I'm like it's worth it (ooouuu ooouuu) / I piss 'em off on accident but shit on 'em on purpose (hello) / Invest in her business don't buy her a Birkin."

Stream the latest single from the Herstory hitmaker on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your favourite bars are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big swerving, seven n*ggas beside me in that big Suburban (skrt) been Persian

No this ain't no drill this is a different version (bop bop bop)

Bought that bitch a body now she thick in person (no catfish)

He made my bitch look so good had to tip the surgeon (she that bitch)