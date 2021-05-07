Young M.A Links With Fivio Foreign For Drill Single "Hello Baby"

Popping up with their second collaboration within the last year are Young M.A and Fivio Foreign. Back in June 2020, the two New York emcees traded bars on Fivio's "Move Like a Boss" single, a track that exuded the energy of its title. It looks like their switching places this time around with Young M.A delivering "Hello Baby" as Fivio assists. It's just as boastful as their first link and the single is said to be featured on M.A's Off The Yak album that is slated for release on May 21.

On "Hello Baby," fans will find Young M.A and Fivio flowing over a drill beat as the Brooklyn natives drop bars about making it out of the hood and into the arms of a few baddies that can't get enough of their charms. The single follows last month's "Successful," also said to be making an appearance on Off The Yak.

Listen to Young M.A and Fivio Foreign blaze through "Hello Baby" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

And I'm the sh*t and this sh*t on my wrist a toilet water (Uh)

We in the spot, bottles and thots, took home somebody daughter (Treesh)

Call me the Big Mac, bro got the big MAC

And he on point like a zig-zag (Grr)

N*ggas be talking that fly sh*t, big cap

Damn homie, where is the drip at? (Where is the drip at?)