Young M.A Keeps It Real In "No Bap Freestyle" Visuals

Young M.A is ready for the release of her album HERstory in the Making next week, but in the meantime, she still has bars for the people. Young M.A touched down with new visuals on Saturday to go along with a freestyle she pieced together for her fans. The track is brief, M.A raps for maybe 2 minutes, but she entertains during that short period of time. Wordplay and street talk are thick on this one, and the visuals keep it simple.

Directed by ShotByCisco, the "No Bap Freestyle" is shot in one location with Young M.A and her squad surrounding her. Graphics illustrating her words appear on the screen at random intervals, but for the most part, this video is just M.A rapping at the camera. Check out the video and get prepared for HERstory in the Making, dropping on September 27.