Young M.A is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving. The Brooklyn rapper is holding a turkey giveaway through her Kweens Foundation on Tuesday, November, 26th from 4-6 PM EST. It will be held at Brownsville Community Culinary Center in BK which is exactly where The Kween herself is going to be. Young M.A. shared information about the giveaway on her Instagram saying that families in need must obtain a voucher for the turkey box beforehand which can be used on November 26th to receive a turkey. M.A says in the caption that in order to get the voucher families need to go to the office of Council Member Alicka Ampry Samuel.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Young M.A just dropped her fire debut album Herstory In The Making on September 27th of this year. This is a big year for the artist and it's dope to see that she wants to spread the love with those in need during the holidays. This giveaway will feed so many people who otherwise would have gone without this Thanksgiving. Word to Young M.A for using her celebrity power for good. The address for The Brownsville Community Culinary Center is 69 Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11212.