Young M.A Goes Through The Motions In Her Two-In-One Music Video "Numb/Bipolar"

In the visuals for tracks 11 and 12 off her debut album "Herstory in the Making," Young M.A fights through love lost and getting her shorty back.

It's been a few months since Young M.A dropped her debut LP, Herstory in the Making, and promo for the project is still going strong in the form of her latest two-shot music video release for album cuts "Numb" and "Bipolar."

The visuals for "Numb/Bipolar" see M.A on her somber steez this time around, hanging up the turn-up vibes fans were accustomed to on tracks like "BIG" and her breakout hit "OOOUUU." While it's impossible to tell whether she makes up with her girl, breaks up with her girl or they're just going through the same ol' mistakes, what's apparent for sure is that the burgeoning rap star is serious about switching up her style in order to give fans a stellar show once she goes on that tour that she just announced on Instagram (seen above). Seems to be working so far if you ask us.

Watch the double feature music video for "Numb/Bipolar" by Young M.A above, and stream Herstory in the Making right now on all streaming platforms.