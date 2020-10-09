A new relationship trend has taken over social media, and it's all about how a DM can lead to a lasting romance. The "How It Started... How It's Going" trend has highlighted how casual interactions in private messages have turned into true love, including that of Quavo and Saweetie. Their DM screenshot has caused men all across the globe to shoot their shot using Quavo's snowflake emoji, but it doesn't look like everyday folks are having the same luck as the Migos rapper. Young M.A shared her take on the trend, but she decided to focus on how much her career has evolved rather than her private life.



Arturo Holmes / Stringer / Getty Images

In a split-screen photo that Young M.A shared to social media, the Herstory in the Making artist showed her humble beginnings to becoming an RIAA Certified Platinum and Gold-selling artist with her face on billboards. "Came from recording tapes on the Karaoke machine," she wrote in the caption, referencing the childhood picture she included. "Beyond blessed beyond grateful 'Went from pointing at the karaoke to pointing to me on a Times Square billboard' and we still going! MAB! #Independently."

We can only imagine what those early tapes sounded like. Check out the Instagram post below.