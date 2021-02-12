Young M.A Gets In Her Drill Bag "Off The Yak"

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A is cementing her status as the Queen of New York with her new single "Off The Yak".

The star has been in the game for years and she's built a loyal fanbase as one of the hardest women in hip-hop. Offering a different perspective than her peers, M.A has stood out for her lyricism, bars, and flows. For weeks, people have been asking M.A to get some work done over a drill beat and, finally, she's done so with "Off The Yak".

The track is accompanied by a video, where the rapper makes it clear that she's stunting with prop weapons, avoiding any charges. Produced by NY Bangers, "Off The Yak" sets the stage for M.A's upcoming mixtape, which will be her first release since last year's Red Flu.

If you're a fan of Young M.A, this is an essential listen. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The queen of my city

I am a big deal

It's RedLyfe for life

But I f*ck with the 'Rips still

Glock on my hip still

But when it come to this rap sh*t

I let my pen spill

They know I been ill