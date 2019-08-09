Young M.A. Does Everything "Big" In New Music Video

Young M.A. drops off some brand new visuals.

Young M.A's had some major singles in her career and although she's released a few projects, fans have been eagerly awaiting for her debut album to arrive. There hasn't been any indication on whether or not that's in the pipeline right now. To hold us over until then, she's continuously released new singles. Earlier this summer, she dropped off "Big" and now, she returns with some zany visuals for it.

Young M.A. comes through with the "Big" drip in her new visual for her Mike Zombie-produced single. With Marc Diamond as the director, Young M.A. posts up in front of the crib with her people while two big booty ladies make it clap in a kiddie pool. The visual effects added to the video only enhance the overall absurdity of the music video.