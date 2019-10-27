In April of 2018, it was revealed that Young M.A would be directing an all-women porno for PornHub. "The Gift" arrived on April 10 and people got to see the Brooklyn rapper's vision come to life. She was given full creative control and handpicked a cast of ten women, including Anya Ivy, Yara Skye, Zoey Reyes, Jenna Sativa, Shyla Jennings, Gina Valentina, Honey Gold, Elena Koshka, Milana May, and Ana Foxxx.

Riding the wave of her recently released debut album, Herstory In The Making, Young M.A appeared on Fuse's "The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle." Throughout her extensive press run, her dabbling in the world of porn was never extensively discussed, so luckily Crissle asked Young M.A to touch on it a bit. It's not every day a rapper directs a porno.

"It was definitely a whole totally different experience, just being my first time directing any type of film, but the fact that I'm directing porn... It was like literally jumping over a whole line," Young M.A said, before bursting out in laughter. "We went from rapping to tapping and clapping and smacking. On reality though, it was definitely dope in the sense of just being able to learn that industry and have an understanding of it because you literally look at it from the outside and you be like it's porn but when you literally behind that camera it's literally work. You got the females and they working like anyone else work... I wanted to understand it more so than see what it was, to me, it was work to me... I enjoyed the fact of working and being able to be a part of something that I never done before."

The "BIG" artist then got into the nitty-gritty of the shoot. "Be a little more natural. If you really come in a house and see a girl playing with her pussy on the couch, you not just gonna sit there just look at her and look dumb. You gon' literally react like, 'Oh shit the fuck.' You gonna be a little more extra," she said, as people off set are heard howling.

Watch Young M.A discuss her experience around the 2:40 mark in the video below.