Young M.A Claims Her Throne On The Triumphant New Single "Successful"

Young M.A appears to be set to have another huge year in 2021. Since clearing up rumors about her getting shot and fueling theories that she's dating Heather Rose, the New York artist has been hitting fans with heat for weeks. Young M.A dropped the popular single "Off The Yak" in February, and she also treated fans of remixes to SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" and CJ's "Whoopty." Now, the Red Lyfe rapper is getting fans excited for her upcoming album with the release of the new single "Successful."

A triumphant soul sample drives the single's hard-hitting production, and Young M.A floats on the beat with ease. "Successful" finds the Brooklyn-born artist boasting about her long-term success as an independent artist as well as her influence in her city. "Successful" ditches a drawn-out hook for a positive and affirming refrain that simply consists of Young M.A. saying the phrase, "I'm one word with ten letters/Successful," twice. Thus, even with a runtime of about two and a half minutes, the track is able to fit in three scorching verses from the "Off The Yak" rapper.

Check out Young M.A's latest single below, and sound off it the comments if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

So many people let me down, why would I let up? (Why?)

Can't trust these Philly niggas, nah, it's a set up (Nah)

I can't trust these pretty bitches, M-O-B forever (Mob)

Yeah, my heart told me, "Fuck love, get your shit together" (Uh-huh)