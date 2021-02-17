Heather Rose is known for her alleged connection to Gunna, as well as a few other rappers. While Gunna has never claimed her as his girlfriend, the two have been linked for a while as people speculated that she was his side chick, sometimes getting into it online with Jai Nice, the rapper's ex-girlfriend.

As Gunna continues to moan about how he's single, admitting that he spent this year without a Valentine, Young M.A appears to have stolen one of his girls, claiming Heather Rose as "[her] baby" in an Instagram comment.

The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions but it looks like Young M.A and Heather Rose might be official, at least on Instagram. Posting a picture of herself rocking a bright yellow Fendi bucket hat, the Brooklyn rapper said, "My heart yellow because I'm cautious." Heather Rose could be found in the comments, asking, "OF WHAT?" before M.A responded, "my baby" with a kissy-face emoji.

This isn't the first time these two have interacted on social media. While they haven't confirmed their relationship, they were also spotted together during the recent ATV experience that M.A posted about on Instagram.

Check out some pictures of Heather Rose below and let us know if you think she and Young M.A make a nice couple.