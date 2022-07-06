Although cities like New York and Los Angeles have long been heralded as the two major hubs of Hip-Hop, that has definitely changed over the decades, as places like Atlanta, Chicago, and Memphis have pumped out countless mainstream acts in recent years. However, one city that cannot be overlooked in Hip-Hop's progression is Philadelphia.

Home to contemporary artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Tierra Whack, Meek Mill, and more, Philly has played a major role in Hip-Hop history for decades. Now, days after The Joe Budden Podcast sparked debate by calling Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" "the best rap song of the last decade" and "the greatest rap intro of all time," Young Guru has shared his thoughts on that track and a slew of other iconic Philly rap songs.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, Young Guru recently reflected on the Philly rap scene after Ryan Press — the President of North America Warner Chappell Music Publishing — asked him to share his thoughts on the "top 5 Philly Rap songs by Philly artist of all time."

Given his longtime affiliation with Jay-Z, it should be no surprise that Beanie Sigel made the cut, but the rest of Young Guru's list might surprise. After putting out a disclaimer that his list had no order, Young Guru revealed that his top 5 Philly rap songs of all time are "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, "What We Do" by Freeway and Beanie Sigel, "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" by Meek Mill," "P.S.K. (What Does That Mean?)" by Schoolly D, and "Flipside" by Freeway and Peedi Crakk.





Revisit Young Guru's picks for the best five Philadelphia rap songs by Philly natives below, and let us know in the comments what your type five would be.

[via]