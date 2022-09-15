Young Guru revisited the time in the Roc-A-Fella era when their reign was going to be challenged by 50 Cent. The legendary engineer sat down with Math Hoffa on My Expert Opinion where he detailed how Fif posed a threat to the music industry at large. Guru explained that everyone from Roc-A-Fella just happened to be in the studio around the time they were crafting Blueprint 2.



Young Guru attends the Barclays Center on December 31, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images.

“There’s a point where Jay walks in the studio, and it just so happened that everybody was in the studio," Guru said, as seen in the video up top. "I think we were working on The Blueprint 2... And Jay walked in the studio, he said it before but I'm telling you how impactful it was. He walked in the studio and he was like, 'Yo, this dude 50, y'all gonna have to deal with him in the next couple months. He said it to the whole crew, 'You have to deal with him.'"

Jay previously detailed this conversation during a 2013 interview with The Breakfast Club, and the clip has circulated frequently in recent years. However, Guru explained that 50 Cent's strength in his hook writing abilities is what put everyone on notice, specifically Tony Yayo's "I Know You Don't Love Me."

“Jay acknowledged it early, he was like, ‘Y’all gonna have to deal with this dude, he’s coming.’ … State Property got trapped in the Dame and Jay break-up,” he continued.

Check the full episode below.