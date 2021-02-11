Young Drummer Boy & Drakeo The Ruler Slide On "Quit Playin'"

Young Drummer Boy has been bubbling up throughout the west coast. Singles like "Do That" and "Bitch Please" with $tupid Young has continued to build his profile across the country. Today, he returned with yet another banger as we inch closer to the release of his new album. This week, he linked up with Drakeo The Ruler for their new collab, "Quit Playin." It's an eerie West Coast banger that finds the two rappers reflecting on the high-risk situations that earn them the big payouts.

While Drakeo The Ruler's been making up for lost time, he faced a major leak this morning when his anticipated collaboration with Drake surfaced. Apparently, it was set to drop in a few weeks. Hopefully, it still does.

Peep the new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, we doin' what they can't do

I ain't carin' what you say, bitch I break rules

You ain't never caught a case, quit playin'

You ain't never did the race, quit playin'