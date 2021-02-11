mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Drummer Boy & Drakeo The Ruler Slide On "Quit Playin'"

Aron A.
February 10, 2021 20:20
76 Views
11
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Quit Playin
Young Drummer Boy Feat. Drakeo The Ruler

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Drummer Boy & Drakeo The Ruler connect for their latest collaboration, "Quit Playin'."


Young Drummer Boy has been bubbling up throughout the west coast. Singles like "Do That" and "Bitch Please" with $tupid Young has continued to build his profile across the country. Today, he returned with yet another banger as we inch closer to the release of his new album. This week, he linked up with Drakeo The Ruler for their new collab, "Quit Playin." It's an eerie West Coast banger that finds the two rappers reflecting on the high-risk situations that earn them the big payouts.

While Drakeo The Ruler's been making up for lost time, he faced a major leak this morning when his anticipated collaboration with Drake surfaced. Apparently, it was set to drop in a few weeks. Hopefully, it still does.

Peep the new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch, we doin' what they can't do
I ain't carin' what you say, bitch I break rules
You ain't never caught a case, quit playin'
You ain't never did the race, quit playin'

Young Drummer Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  76
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Drummer Boy Drakeo The Ruler
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Drummer Boy & Drakeo The Ruler Slide On "Quit Playin'"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject