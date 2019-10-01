Young Dro Taps T.I., Tokyo Jetz & More For "I Am Legend 2"

T.I.'s Hustle Gang is living up to their name. The latest release from the camp is from Young Dro who came through with his new project, I Am Legend 2. The rapper's latest project is 12 tracks deep with features from the Hustle Gang label head, T.I. as well as labelmate, Tokyo Jetz, who both appear with Dro on "Flavor." Additionally, Dro links up with Young Money's Euro GotIt on the project as well. Other features include Dae Dae and Kwony Cash.

The release of his new project comes days after he was sentenced to jail time over a domestic dispute with his girlfriend that involved banana pudding. Although he was sentenced to 12 months, he was only ordered to serve 70 days with 20 of them already being credited. Perhaps after his release, he can get back to promoting his new project properly.