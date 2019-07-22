Well here's a story you won't hear everyday. According to TMZ, ATL rapper Young Dro was arrested earlier this month (July 5) after allegedly throwing a plate of banana pudding at his girlfriend during an argument at their home.

Dro and his girlfriend had reportedly been arguing over money when things started to escalate and the two started throwing food at each other. Both sides were launching whatever they could find with Dro throwing some banana pudding dessert.

Cops were eventually called to the scene, but despite the fact his girlfriend made it clear she didn't want to press charges, the police arrested Dro anyways. As a result, he’s now facing two counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.

Unfortunately, Dro is still in jail too because he's being held on a child support contempt order. The legal docs say he owes almost $41,000 in back child support, and needs to pay $10k to be released from custody. So what started as a food fight at his home turned into him sitting behind bars for few weeks. We'll continue to keep you posted on his release moving forward.

