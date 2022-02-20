The investigation into the tragic murder of 36-year-old Young Dolph continues. According to a report from TMZ, Memphis authorities have announced two more persons of interest in connection to the homicide, both of whom are currently unable to be located.

26-year-olds Devin Burns – 5'6" and 135 lbs. – and Joshua Taylor – 6'6" and 180 lbs. – have been named, with the local police department confirming that the former currently "has unrelated open warrants for his arrest," and the article noting that both men appear to have posed for mug shots before.

"It's unclear how or why exactly these two are suspected to be related to the murder – but cops say they want to sit down with them regardless," the publication explains.

Previously, cops arrested Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, who allegedly shot the weapons that murdered the Paper Route Empire leader, although they've both pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges, among others. A third man, Shundale Barnett, was also taken into custody, with police claiming that he "served as an accessory in helping Johnson flee Tennessee."

Late last month, the accused killers appeared before a judge in court, where they revealed that they had yet to find any legal representation. At the time, they were awarded a week to find a lawyer, but when dealing with other charges, earlier in February, it was reported that they remained without an attorney – read more about that here.

Memphis PD has asked anyone with information on Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor's whereabouts to call (901)-636-3300 or (901)-528-CASH to drop tips. RIP Young Dolph.

