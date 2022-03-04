Young Dolph was taken from the world too soon as the four-month anniversary of his death slowly approaches on March 17th. As the pain of loss continues to sweep various communities that Dolph has actively impacted, community members are trying their best to do everything they can to honor the memory and legacy of the slain rapper.

But, as we push onward into the aforementioned fourth anniversary, people are also trying their best to move on in good nature and grace properly, including the family of Young Dolph and the owners of Makeda's. The family that owns Makeda's Homemade Cookies will slowly begin moving on as they remove the homemade memorial placed just outside of the cookie shop.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The decision to take down the memorial comes after Young Dolph's family gave the business the green light to remove it. After the shop was boarded up in the aftermath of Dolph's death, fans descended upon the storefront, dropping off gifts, teddy bears, flowers, and candles to celebrate the life of the Memphis rapper.

Although we have no idea when exactly that moment will take place, Memphis and the communities that Dolph touched positively will try their best to keep the memory of their hero alive.

