Ever since Young Dolph's tragic passing, fans have been doing everything to ensure that his legacy remains intact. Dolph was a legend in the Memphis rap community, and his dedication to remaining independent was an inspiration to the young artists that came up under him.

Of course, one of the young artists that Dolph helped develop was none other than Key Glock, who had a truly deep bond with the artist. Together, they created some pretty great tracks, including the song "Major" which came out all the way back in 2018. The song has over 100 million views on YouTube, and recently, it hit yet another huge sales milestone that would definitely make Dolph proud.

According to Dolph's Instagram account, the song "Major" has officially gone platinum. This means that 1 million certified units have been sold, which is a truly massive achievement. As an independent artist, a large portion of the royalties will now go to Dolph's family, which is huge for their generational wealth. It is just yet another example of how Dolph set his family up for success.





We're sure some of Dolph's other hits will be hitting similar milestones, very soon. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the hip-hop world.