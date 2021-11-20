Investigators continue to piece together what occurred earlier this week when Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis. The rapper, who reportedly lived in Atlanta, was in his hometown to host his annual turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving. It was something that many in the community looked forward to and he was set to kick off the event on the afternoon of his murder.

Sadly, Dolph was gunned down in front of Makeda's Cookies where he reportedly stopped to pick up items for his mother. The day following the tragedy, images from surveillance footage were released showing two people exiting a vehicle and approaching the rapper before opening fire.

Police circulated the images, including those that showed a photo of the suspect's getaway car, but a new picture shared online gives insight into the story. According to the grainy photo, another person on the scene reportedly fired back at the suspects while they were fleeing the scene. Who that person may have been is unknown, as is whether or not they made contact with either suspect or their vehicle.

The extent of Young Dolph's injuries has been speculated online, but nothing has been officially shared by the authorities. It is rumored that there were dozens of shots fired, but that has not been substantiated by officials at this time. View the image of the person who allegedly fired back at Young Dolph's killer below.