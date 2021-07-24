Young Dolph's lavish gift to a lucky fan from Dallas, Texas, is now being sold by their family for almost half a million dollars, with the rapper's approval. The Dallas family received the expensive whip, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, from Young Dolph after winning the "Rich Slave Lambo Contest" in 2020. The contest was held in the promotion of Young Dolph's highest-charting album, Rich Slave. After news of the car sale emerged, Dolph simply wrote, "GET PAID."

A member of the Dallas prizewinning family, Jack DaVila, expressed gratitude to Young Dolph for the car in a since-deleted post. "Young Dolph and his team were humble and treated me so kind, they congratulated me and thanked me for being a big fan, I was so speechless I couldn’t and still don’t believe it," the post read. "He is definitely a role model, someone I have looked up to for years, and a huge motivation. This is a tremendous blessing for my family and I. I thank God for everything and hope one day I can be in the same position as Dolph to give to others."

Since Young Dolph's announced he won't be retiring after all and his forthcoming studio album Paper Route Illuminati on the way, maybe the rapper will hold another contest that will see another lucky family winning such a luxurious prize.