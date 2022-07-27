The music industry is still mourning Young Dolph's death. The Memphis rapper's peers and beyond continue to invoke his spirit in a variety of ways. Now, one of the people closest to Dolph is remembering him on what would have been his 37th birthday.

Dolph's fiancé, Mia Jaye, posted a video of herself and the late rapper to Instagram. In the short clip, Dolph kisses her on the cheek as she rests her head on his chest. In the caption, Jaye wrote, "Happy heavenly birthday my love," along with an infinite emoji and a blue heart. She also posted a letter to Dolph along with visuals.

Mia Jaye and Dolph began dating ten years ago, meeting in the rapper's hometown of Memphis. Two years later, they had their first child, Tre, who is now 8. They then had a daughter, Ari, in 2017. Since the death of her fiancé, Jaye has become an advocate against gun violence. This month, she spoke at the White House celebration of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Jaye's letter to Dolph reads as follows:

Dear Adolph, This is the year that our favorite numbers come together. Three and seven. This is also the first year we don't have the opportunity to celebrate you together. Over the past eight months, life has been strange. Our beautiful family is blemished and myself, Tre and Ari can't go a day without reminiscing how beautiful life was with you. Ari tells everyone how amazing her dad was and how much he loved his chocolate baby. 'Daddy, I love you. Make sure you have a great birthday. Love, your chocolate baby.' Tre is coming into that special young man you always spoke that he'd become. He admires you in every way and most days, I feel like he is the reincarnated version of you. 'Dad, thank you for having me as a son. I try to do my best to be a good brother. Amen.' As for me, the load is so heavy. I miss everything about us and all that we shared. I often wish I could turn back time or do anything to still have you in the flesh, but I push past all the heavy and emotional thoughts and just focus on all the many ways I can honor, acknowledge and make you proud. I love you even after the end of time and I thank you for allowing me to experience a genuine soul-tied love for as long as we did. Happy heavenly birthday, my love. Mia

