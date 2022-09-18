It's been nearly a year since the tragic passing of Young Dolph, and thousands of fans are still mourning his death. On November 17, 2021, the 36-year-old was gunned down in Memphis, TN at Makeda's Cookies-- which is set to reopen soon. Since then, a number of memorials have been held in his honor, and a particular university has been added to that list.

Yesterday (September 18), Jackson State University, located in Jackson, Mississippi, unveiled its tunnel for the first time. They paid tribute to the late rapper by naming it after him. To show their love and appreciation to his family, they invited his two children, partner, and Key Glock to see it come to fruition.