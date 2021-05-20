Kenny Muney is a rising artist and Memphis, Tennessee native who is currently signed to Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire record label, and earlier this week, reports revealed that the rapper, known for projects like Muney Talk, reportedly was injured during a shootout in Atlanta. Police reports released to local outlets like the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 11Alive originally claimed that Kenny Muney was shot twice in his elbow and his hip but was "alert, conscious and breathing" when corresponding with police and medical professionals.

As previously reported, Young Dolph's artist also chalked up the shooting as a random incident that occurred while he was at an intersection near Atlantic Station. However, Kenny Muney has now broken his silence on the altercation with a new Instagram post.

According to the Paper Route Empire upstart, he was not hit by any of the bullets during the shootout on Monday. Arguing that his unwillingness to talk to officers and medical personnel led to "fake news," Kenny Muney proceeded to explain his side of the story and taunt the person behind the shooting, telling them to "get a refund."

"Aye, f*ck fake news, this the real breaking news," Muney says in the video. "I don't even talk that much or nothing. That's why the reporters, police, and allat got all these fake a** stories. But I did not get shot twice. I'm straight. I'm good."

"Ain't no n*gga hit me. I ain't get shot. None of that," the Young Dolph signee continues. "Tell the n*gga to go get a refund cuz they ain't hit sh*t! I love y'all though. 'Preciate you for checking."

With Kenny Muney's side of the story aired out, it makes sense why the hospital was quick to discharge him due to "non-life-threatening" injuries. Stay tuned for more news regarding the Paper Route Empire artist.

[via]