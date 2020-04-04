Young Dolph's Artist Big Moochie Grape Drops Off "Eat Or Get Ate"

Young Dolph's an OG in his own right with quite the ear for talent. The rapper recently announced the signing of burgeoning Memphis talent Big Moochie Grape, the latest addition to the Paper Route Empire roster alongside Key Glock and Jay Fizzle.

With singles like "Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh" rattling the streets right now, Big Moochie Grape releases his debut project on the label, Eat Or Get Ate. The eight-track project has no features, allowing Big Moochie Grape to formally introduce himself to the masses. Dolph's keeping some incredibly talented artists from Memphis under his wing right now. Check out Big Moochie Grape's new project below.

Eat Or Get Ate EP tracklist:

1. Eat or Get Ate Intro

2. Three Months

3. Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh

4. From The Bottom

5. Veterans

6. Big Juice

7. Clusters

8. Starter