As Young Dolph's family and fans continue to remember his legacy, the late rapper's alleged killers, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have worked with their lawyers to move a hearing that was scheduled for May 27th to July 1st, with attorneys stating that "new discovery" must be viewed before they're ready to work.

"[Smith and Johnson's] attorneys have [requested that] today's hearing be reset to July 1st," FOX13's Jeremy Pierre revealed on Twitter late last week. "Smith's Bond hearing will be on that day as well. Attorneys say they have received new discovery in the case that needs to be viewed."

As Bossip notes – pending any further rescheduling – July could finally be the time when we get some answers into the alleged killer's motives. Smith, who has spent nearly a year behind bars, will have a bond hearing at the same time, making it an interesting day for everyone involved.

Dolph was just 36 years old when he was fatally shot outside of Makeda's Cookies in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The father of two was hit as he was picking up a treat for his grandmother on the way to host his annual turkey giveaway in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Within days, police had several suspects (including Smith and Johnson) on their radar. Shortly after they were taken into custody, the two men asked the judge to allow them more time to secure financial backing to get adequate legal representation.

By January, though, the judge had run out of patience, demanding that the accused murderers find representation by February 4th.

