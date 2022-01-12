Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two men accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph, are reportedly being legally represented by Art Horne, who also represents rappers Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti. Coincidentally, Horne's services were locked down by Blac Youngsta, previously helping the rapper get off from charges that stemmed from a shooting involving Young Dolph in 2017.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Johnson and Smith are working with Horne, who will be defending them in court. They stand accused of murdering Young Dolph at Makeda's Cookies, a local bakery that the rapper often visited.



Horne will be addressing the media shortly, previously claiming that he would make a statement once Johnson turned himself in. The accused killer, who is also a rapper named Straight Drop, claimed on social media that he would be turning himself in earlier this week. Instead, he took advantage of his increased profile and released a music video while on the run. Johnson and Smith were arrested on Tuesday (January 11).

Johnson has maintained his innocence in recent weeks, and Smith's social media pages have yet to be exposed.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes in regarding this murder case. What do you think about the suspects retaining Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta's attorney?

