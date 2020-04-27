Though Young Dolph recently contemplated retirement from the game, it would appear an unfinished bucket list has kept from making the commitment. As it happens, Dolph has been actively seeking a collaboration with the legendary Dr. Dre, who has remained one of the game's most selective producers, opting to work almost exclusively with Aftermath artists like Eminem and Anderson .Paak. Yet Dolph is not one to be deterred from his efforts, going so far as to dip into the reserves and present the good Doctor with a sizeable offer.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

"Everybody go over to @drdre page rite now and tell him I said I got 100k for him for one of those hard-ass beats," writes Dolph, taking to Instagram to issue a call-to-action. And while the support was indeed heavy, as was the appreciation for Dolph's musical taste, so too was the skepticism; as many were quick to point out, the notorious perfectionist isn't exactly firing off new beats on a willy-nilly basis, and a one-hundred thousand dollar offer might not be enough to pull the near-billionaire into the studio.

On the other hand, it's entirely possible that Dre respect's Dolph enough to acquiesce. Should that be the case, the potential for an incredible song is certainly high -- Dre is no stranger to hard-hitting gangsta-rap bangers, and seeing him take it back to those days for a Dolph duet would be a welcome turn of events. What do you think -- do these two need to link up ASAP?