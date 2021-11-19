The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.

Yesterday, filmmaker and podcaster Tim Jackson took to Instagram with a photo of he and Dolph, and used his caption to explain why he admired the 36-year-old as a businessman.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"Damn! @youngdolph rarely rapped about his real estate portfolio but he owned over 100 properties in Memphis and he also purchased a foreclosure for his children every year for their birthdays," Jackson wrote. "He told me this himself when we met. I admired this about him and even challenged him to rap more about this side of his hustle."

Jackson added that Dolph's death is a reminder of how fragile life is.

"The streets don’t love NOBODY! That’s why it’s important to provide alternatives to the streets every chance we get. Always remember that," he wrote.

While Young Dolph was a staple of the rap game for more than a decade, his accomplishments outside of his own musical career are just as impressive. Between his time as a label executive, running Paper Route EMPIRE and helping an artist like Key Glock reach his full potential, and Jackson's assertion that Dolph was dominating the real estate world, it's clear that his business acumen was going to propel him to bonafide mogul status, before his life was tragically cut short.

[via]