Young Dolph Releases "Large Amounts" Single Off "Rich Slave (Deluxe)"

Young Dolph was one of the winners of the coronavirus-induced quarantine, getting extra creative and updating all of his old album covers, adding a protective face mask over his nose and mouth on all of his previous releases. The Memphis rapper considered retiring, going so far as to announce his departure from rap so that he could focus on his family. That quickly changed after Dolph announced the release of his new album Rich Slave, which featured collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and more.

The rapper is kicking off the new year by announcing the official deluxe edition of Rich Slave, converting his album cover to black-and-white and releasing his latest single "Large Amounts".

Coining himself the hardest worker in all of show-biz, Young Dolph's new single will give you the motivation to go and hustle on your own. The single was released alongside a video, in which the rapper drives his baby blue Mercedes around, rocking blue diamonds and a matching Louis Vuitton fleece.

The deluxe edition of Rich Slave releases on Friday, January 22. It will include eight new songs, including "Large Amounts".

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad b*tch say I'm her favorite (Yeah, yeah)

Drippin' in the latest (Drippin', drippin')

B*tch say I'm contagious (Hey, hey)

I don't believe none these n*ggas, don't see none these n*ggas

These n*ggas be cap (Super cap)

I got a confession to makÐµ (What?)

I sold my soul to the trap